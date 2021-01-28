Parliament Passes Bill Making State Liable for Importing COVID Vaccines, Treatment

The Parliament of Georgia on January 28 adopted amendments to the Law on Public Health, making the state liable for any harm entailed by importing pharmaceutical products intended for prophylactic vaccination or treatment of COVID-19.

The decision endorsed at the Parliament’s plenary session passed with 79 votes unanimously in the third hearing, as all but four opposition MPs are still boycotting the Parliament over alleged election-rigging.

Former Health Minister and ruling Georgian Dream MP Davit Sergeenko said at the plenary session that the amendments aim to increase Georgia’s accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amendments exclusively concern pharmaceutical products authorized or prequalified, including for emergency use, by the World Health Organization (WHO) or WHO-recognized regulatory bodies.

Also according to the bill, the state is excluded from liability should the responsibility for damages be imposed on the importer, medical personnel, the medical institution, or the manufacturer, in accordance with the contract concluded with the manufacturer.

