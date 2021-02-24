The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is being held in Strasbourg on January 27-31. Photo: coe.int
News

PACE Monitors: Melia Detention ‘Unnecessarily Escalated Tensions’

24/02/2021 - 15:32
5 1 minute read

The PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs for Georgia, Titus Corlăţean (Romania, SOC) and Claude Kern (France, ALDE) said on February 24 that “while no-one should be above the law, the police raid on the UNM Headquarters and the arrest of opposition leader Nika Melia have unnecessarily escalated tensions” between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition.

The PACE monitors argued the police raid also deepened the political crisis in the country. Instead, they said, “Georgia’s democratic development needs restraint, dialogue and compromise, not escalation and confrontation.”

The co-rapporteurs called on all sides to refrain from further escalation and “to return to the negotiating table in order to find a political and mutually acceptable solution to resolve the ongoing crisis.”

Also read:

Tags
24/02/2021 - 15:32
5 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgian Dream MPs Slam ‘Emotional’ Public Defender Over Melia Remarks

Georgian Dream MPs Slam ‘Emotional’ Public Defender Over Melia Remarks

24/02/2021 - 15:07
Photo of GYLA on UNM Office Raid, Melia Detention

GYLA on UNM Office Raid, Melia Detention

24/02/2021 - 13:37
Photo of U.S. Helsinki Commission Calls for Melia Release, Dialogue

U.S. Helsinki Commission Calls for Melia Release, Dialogue

24/02/2021 - 11:20
Photo of Opposition Reacts to PM Garibashvili’s Call for “Dialogue”

Opposition Reacts to PM Garibashvili’s Call for “Dialogue”

24/02/2021 - 02:32
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button