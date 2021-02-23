NATO Expects Georgia to Maintain Euro-Atlantic Democratic Standards

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai said the Alliance expects “Georgia, as a close partner and Aspirant, to maintain the Euro-Atlantic democratic standards.”

“This includes resolving political differences through dialogue and avoiding polarizing rhetoric and actions,” said Appathurai.

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General stated that “the detention of the head of a major opposition party is of deep concern.”

