NATO HQ in Brussels. Photo: Twitter/NATOpress
News

NATO Expects Georgia to Maintain Euro-Atlantic Democratic Standards

23/02/2021 - 12:57
112 Less than a minute

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, James Appathurai said the Alliance expects “Georgia, as a close partner and Aspirant, to maintain the Euro-Atlantic democratic standards.”

“This includes resolving political differences through dialogue and avoiding polarizing rhetoric and actions,” said Appathurai.

NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General stated that “the detention of the head of a major opposition party is of deep concern.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
23/02/2021 - 12:57
112 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Opposition Holds Protest, Schedules ‘Large-scale’ Rally on February 26

Opposition Holds Protest, Schedules ‘Large-scale’ Rally on February 26

23/02/2021 - 17:01
Photo of Former Prime Minister Kvirikashvili Calls for Melia’s Release

Former Prime Minister Kvirikashvili Calls for Melia’s Release

23/02/2021 - 15:30
Photo of Int’l Reactions: Georgian Dream Under Fire Over UNM Raid, Melia Detention

Int’l Reactions: Georgian Dream Under Fire Over UNM Raid, Melia Detention

23/02/2021 - 14:36
Photo of Editorial | Time to Pull the Handbrake

Editorial | Time to Pull the Handbrake

23/02/2021 - 13:46
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button