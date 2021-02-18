U.S. Embassy to Georgian Gov’t, Opposition: “De-escalate Tensions”

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi said on February 18 evening that “it is imperative that all those involved commit to de-escalating the current tensions so that a way forward can be agreed upon.”

“Georgia is facing extremely serious challenges,” stated the U.S. Embassy, adding that “it is in the best interests of the people of Georgia that this political crisis be resolved quickly and peacefully.”

The Embassy said it “appreciates the restraint shown by the authorities and the opposition in responding to the events surrounding the Melia case.”

The statement highlighted that the U.S. “remains willing to help facilitate constructive dialogue in support of maintaining peace, stability, and the democratic process in Georgia.”

“The United States stands ready to assist Georgia in finding a solution to the current crisis and to return focus to creating jobs, reducing poverty, and rebuilding the economy,” the Embassy concluded.

