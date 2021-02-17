The United National Movement party Chairperson Nika Melia. Photo: facebook.com/Nika.Melia5
Melia Verdict: U.S. Embassy Warns Against Violence

17/02/2021 - 23:44
The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi reacted to the court’s decision to sentence pretrial detention to United National Movement Chairperson Nika Melia, noting that they “call on the authorities and the opposition to exercise maximum restraint in the wake of tonight’s ruling.”

“Violence serves no one except those who want to undermine Georgia’s stability. This must be resolved peacefully,” the U.S. Embassy tweeted.

The opposition leaders and the supporters of the United National Movement and his chair said they would resist law enforcement officers to detain Melia.

