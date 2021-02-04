Abkhaz Taxation ‘Minister’ Resigns

Daur Kurmazia, ‘minister’ of taxation of Kremlin-backed Abkhazia, has resigned from the post at his own decision, Sokhumi-based Apsnypress news agency reported on February 4.

His deputy Merab Logua will act as an acting ‘minister.’

Daur Kurmazia, who refused to comment about his resignation, served at the position since October 2016, when he was appointed under previous leader Raul Khajimba’s administration. In April 2020, new Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania reappointed him to the post.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)