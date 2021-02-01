Security Service Slams Media ‘Interpretation’ Over Alleged Presence of Russia-recruited Fighters in Georgia 

The Georgian State Security Service slammed pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV’s report on the alleged presence of fighters recruited by Russia in Georgia as “an irresponsible interpretation.”

In a statement released on February 1, the State Security Service noted that it is fully aware of similar activities and threats, whereas dissemination of such information in an affirmative manner, aims at sowing fear and panic in part of society, as well as discrediting the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The Georgian State Security Service also said that dissemination of such information “by a particular media outlet” is in “a direct interest of hostile powers.”

On January 30, Mtavari Arkhi TV aired a story, noting that Russia’s Moran Security Group opened its branch in Georgia. To back up its words, the TV channel provided extracts from the public registry.

Stressing that the private military group, dubbed as “Putin’s private army,” is pursuing Kremlin’s interests and operating “in the world’s current hot spots,” the pro-opposition TV channel said it is unknown what activities the Moran Security Group’s branch is undertaking in Georgia.

According to the source cited by Mtavari Arkhi TV, Georgia’s branch of Moran Security Group was founded by “a triple agent” Levan Charkviani. Born in Russia and living in Latvia for a long time, Charkviani was arrested in Russia in 2013 on charges of spying in favor of NATO, the TV channel claimed. It noted that Charkviani also served at the Latvian Bureau of Constitutional Security. He pled guilty but “was, for some reason, released quite soon,” the TV channel said, adding that in 2017, Charkviani arrived in Georgia and got Georgian citizenship.

