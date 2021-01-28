Detained Cartographers Released on Bail

The Tbilisi City Court satisfied today the prosecution’s motion to replace the pre-trial detention of Iveri Melashvili and Natalia Ilychova, two former state experts accused of attempted land ceding to Azerbaijan, with the release on GEL 20,000 bail, per each. In addition, the Court granted the motion to dismiss Melashvili from his position as the Head of the State Border Delimitation Service.

The prosecution announced its unexpected decision to ask for the release on GEL 30,000 bail for the two cartographers earlier today, noting that it now switches all efforts of investigation towards revealing the superiors who as per the prosecutor’s version instructed the two public servants to forfeit the Georgian lands.

Melashvili of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Ilychova of the Interior Ministry were detained on October 7, few weeks before hotly-contested parliamentary elections. The defendants deny all charges and describe the case as politically motivated.

Much of the Georgian opposition and the civil society outfits also regard the case as politically motivated, and have long been demanding the release of the two “political prisoners.”

