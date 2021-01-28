Georgian Defense Forces Chief Visits Brussels, Mons

Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili is paying a visit to Belgium on January 25-30, where he already met NATO Military Committee Chair, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, NATO SACEUR General Tod Wolters, NATO Special Operations Commander General Eric Wendt and held a videoconference with General Mark Milley, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair.

During today’s videoconference, Major General Matiashvili and General Milley discussed the next steps in U.S.-Georgia military cooperation, as the bilateral Georgia Defense Readiness Program is to be completed in 2021.

On January 27, the Georgian Armed Forces Chief visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels, where he met NATO Military Committee Chair, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach.

Major General Matiashvili reaffirmed at the meeting Georgia’s commitment to NATO Resolute Support Mission. As Georgian Defense Ministry reported, both parties highlighted the importance of upcoming NATO-Georgia joint exercises.

Georgian Defense Forces Chief also attended the Military Committee of NATO Chiefs of Defense, evaluating the status of the Alliance-led Mission in Afghanistan.

As part of the trip, Major General Matiashvili visited Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, where he discussed with NATO SACEUR General Walters the long term development of Georgian armed forces and key directions of its “ambitious reforms.”

SACEUR General Wolters welcomed Georgia’s Chief of Defence Major General Matiashvili to SHAPE on Jan. 26. The two leaders & their respective staffs held talks on partner Georgia’s progressive commitment to NATO. @ModGovGe #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/STSQG8ssYJ — SHAPE_NATO Allied Command Operations (@SHAPE_NATO) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, furthering the development of the country’s special forces, as well as enhancing cooperation with NATO Special Operations Headquarters, was the topic of discussion at General Matiashvili’s meeting with NATO Special Operations Commander Eric Wendt.