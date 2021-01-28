Major General Matiashvili meets NATO Military Committee Chair Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach during his January 26-29 official visit to Belgium. Photo: mod.gov.ge
News

Georgian Defense Forces Chief Visits Brussels, Mons

28/01/2021 - 17:00
5 1 minute read

Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili is paying a visit to Belgium on January 25-30, where he already met NATO Military Committee Chair, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, NATO SACEUR General Tod Wolters, NATO Special Operations Commander General Eric Wendt and held a videoconference with General Mark Milley, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair.

During today’s videoconference, Major General Matiashvili and General Milley discussed the next steps in U.S.-Georgia military cooperation, as the bilateral Georgia Defense Readiness Program is to be completed in 2021.

On January 27, the Georgian Armed Forces Chief visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels, where he met NATO Military Committee Chair, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach.

Major General Matiashvili reaffirmed at the meeting Georgia’s commitment to NATO Resolute Support Mission. As Georgian Defense Ministry reported, both parties highlighted the importance of upcoming NATO-Georgia joint exercises.

Georgian Defense Forces Chief also attended the Military Committee of NATO Chiefs of Defense, evaluating the status of the Alliance-led Mission in Afghanistan.

As part of the trip, Major General Matiashvili visited Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, where he discussed with NATO SACEUR General Walters the long term development of Georgian armed forces and key directions of  its “ambitious reforms.”

Meanwhile, furthering the development of the country’s special forces, as well as enhancing cooperation with NATO Special Operations Headquarters, was the topic of discussion at General Matiashvili’s meeting with NATO Special Operations Commander Eric Wendt.

Tags
28/01/2021 - 17:00
5 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Detained Cartographers Released on Bail

Detained Cartographers Released on Bail

28/01/2021 - 17:10
Photo of As Court Hearing Looms, Prosecution Moves to Release Cartographers on Bail

As Court Hearing Looms, Prosecution Moves to Release Cartographers on Bail

28/01/2021 - 14:57
Photo of Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

27/01/2021 - 17:33
Photo of Georgia in PACE 2020 Monitoring Procedure

Georgia in PACE 2020 Monitoring Procedure

27/01/2021 - 14:07
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button