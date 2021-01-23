Foreign Minister Zalkaliani Hosts Armenian Counterpart

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani hosted new Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian in the wine-rich Kakheti region’s Tsinandali estate yesterday. At the unofficial meeting, the parties hailed “close friendly ties” between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the two ministers discussed the regional situation and underlined the need for long-lasting stability.

In the report, the Georgian MFA also underscored that the foreign ministers spoke of deepening economic and tourism ties, and of cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On its part, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that two ministers discussed the issues of regional security and interconnectedness, with the parties underlining that “only lasting peace, which addresses the interests of all, can create real guarantees for the promotion of security, stability and development in the region.”

According to the report, the two foreign ministers also “emphasized the importance of deepening the Armenian-Georgian friendly cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.”

The parties said, in this regard, that “the consistency of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation as a key platform for the expansion of mutually beneficial multidimensional cooperation,” the Armenian MFA added.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also noted that two FMs spoke of promoting “decentralized cooperation as an important prospective direction” to advance bilateral agenda.

Earlier yesterday, the Georgian Foreign Minister held a phone talk with his Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov.

FM Zalkaliani tweeted that they discussed “a number of issues, including prospects for developing long-lasting relations [and] strategic partnership between [Georgia and Azerbaijan].”

“We exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, and on other issues of mutual [Azerbaijani-Georgian] interest,” FM Bayramov tweeted on his part.