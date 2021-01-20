From right to left: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the U.S. Capitol for inauguration. January 20, 2021. Photo: Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times
News

Georgian Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris on Inauguration

21/01/2021 - 00:41
12 1 minute read

Georgian leaders took to twitter to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they were sworn in as the 46th U.S. President and 49th Vice-President, respectively.

“We are grateful to you for championing the [U.S.-Georgian] strategic partnership over the years. We look forward to the next chapter in strengthening our cooperation and protecting democracy [and] freedom around the world,” Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia addressed President Biden. 

Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze also congratulated the newly inaugurated U.S. leaders, highlighting that “we are looking forward to continuing strong partnership with you [and] your administration.”

On his part, Foreign Minister Zalkaliani wished President Biden and VP Harris “every success on the tremendously important mission, leading in critical times towards the better future!” “Looking forward [to] strengthening strategic partnership between [Georgia and the U.S.],” FM Zakaliani added. 

21/01/2021 - 00:41
12 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of The Dispatch – January 20

The Dispatch – January 20

21/01/2021 - 03:45
Photo of Zurab Pololikashvili Reelected as UNWTO Secretary General

Zurab Pololikashvili Reelected as UNWTO Secretary General

21/01/2021 - 00:19
Photo of Georgian Foreign Minister Concludes Visit to Spain

Georgian Foreign Minister Concludes Visit to Spain

20/01/2021 - 23:22
Photo of Occupation-affected Man Attempts Suicide in Tskhinvali Region

Occupation-affected Man Attempts Suicide in Tskhinvali Region

20/01/2021 - 19:22
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button