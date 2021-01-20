Georgian Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris on Inauguration

Georgian leaders took to twitter to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they were sworn in as the 46th U.S. President and 49th Vice-President, respectively.

“We are grateful to you for championing the [U.S.-Georgian] strategic partnership over the years. We look forward to the next chapter in strengthening our cooperation and protecting democracy [and] freedom around the world,” Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia addressed President Biden.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze also congratulated the newly inaugurated U.S. leaders, highlighting that “we are looking forward to continuing strong partnership with you [and] your administration.”

My heartfelt congratulations 2 @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Wish them every success on the tremendously important mission, leading in critical times towards the better future! Looking forward 2 strengthening #Strategic partnership btw 🇬🇪 & 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HXaESuswWj — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) January 20, 2021

On his part, Foreign Minister Zalkaliani wished President Biden and VP Harris “every success on the tremendously important mission, leading in critical times towards the better future!” “Looking forward [to] strengthening strategic partnership between [Georgia and the U.S.],” FM Zakaliani added.