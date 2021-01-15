S. Korean Nonprofit Donates COVID-19 Antibody Tests to Abkhazia

South Korean nonprofit Global Honors Network delivered humanitarian assistance to Abkhazia, involving one thousand COVID-19 express antibody tests, Sokhumi-based Apsnypress news agency reported. The tests will be equally distributed to the towns of Sokhumi and Gagra.

According to the report of January 13, Sokhumi also expects a humanitarian supply of PCR tests from the non-profit, while negotiations are planned to increase the scope of the aid.

Apsnypress also noted that one of the representatives of the Global Honors Network, who coordinates the humanitarian cooperation between Sokhumi and the non-profit, lived in Abkhazia “for a certain period” in the past.

The Global Honors Network appeared in the Georgian media for the first time in May 2020, when The Korea Herald, South Korea’s English-language daily reported that the local nonprofit would provide humanitarian assistance to Georgia’s Russian-occupied region.

Back then, Otar Berdzenishvili, Georgia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea told Civil.ge that the Global Honors Network is staffed by a small number of people “with alleged ties to the U.S. and Russia.”

