Foreign Leaders Congratulate PM Gakharia, Speaker Talakvadze on Reelection

30/12/2020 - 19:04
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Estonian PM Jüri Ratas, Slovak PM Igor Matovič and Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, as well as the U.S. National Security Council, among others, congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on reappointment, the Government Press Office reported on December 30.

Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and Israel’s Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin congratulated Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze on reelection as well, as reported today by the Parliamentary Press Office.

The new Georgian Parliament opened amid opposition boycott on December 11 and approved Archil Talakvadze as its Chairperson on the same day, while it endorsed Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s new old cabinet on December 24.

