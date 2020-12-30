Foreign Leaders Congratulate PM Gakharia, Speaker Talakvadze on Reelection

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Estonian PM Jüri Ratas, Slovak PM Igor Matovič and Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, as well as the U.S. National Security Council, among others, congratulated Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on reappointment, the Government Press Office reported on December 30.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and the new Government of Georgia for their recent parliamentary confirmation. The United States looks forward to working with you on strengthening the longstanding U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership. — NSC (@WHNSC) December 30, 2020

Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and Israel’s Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin congratulated Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze on reelection as well, as reported today by the Parliamentary Press Office.

The new Georgian Parliament opened amid opposition boycott on December 11 and approved Archil Talakvadze as its Chairperson on the same day, while it endorsed Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s new old cabinet on December 24.

