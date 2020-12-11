Parliament Elects Speaker, Vice-Chairs, Committee Heads Amid Opposition Boycott

Newly sworn-in Georgian Parliament re-elected Archil Talakvadze as Parliament Speaker amid the opposition’s boycott on December 11.

“Democracy means participation, boycott is impermissible,” Speaker Talakvadze said regarding the opposition’s refusal to take up their MP mandates, in his speech before being elected.

He highlighted that reforms endorsed by the previous Parliament paved the way for electing a multi-party Parliament, that created a possibility of a policymaking process akin to Western democracies.

Talakvadze outlined enhancing security, working on responsible and “pragmatic” foreign policy, protecting human rights, implementing the principles of the rule of law as some of the key priorities of the newly elected Parliament.

The Speaker then pledged that the Parliament will consistently work towards formally applying for EU membership in 2024.

The Parliament also elected Vice-Speakers. Gia Volski retained the post of the First Vice Speaker. Kakhaber Kuchava and Davit Sergeenko, former Health Minister, were elected as Vice Speakers, while the opposition-mandated positions remained vacant.

The ruling Georgian Dream party selected Mamuka Mdinaradze as GD parliamentary faction leader and Irakli Kobakhidze as the parliamentary majority leader.

The Parliament also elected today the chairpersons of parliamentary committees:

Anri Okhanashvili , Legal Issues Committee;

, Legal Issues Committee; Mikheil Sarjveladze , Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee;

, Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee; Irakli Beraia , Defense and Security Committee;

, Defense and Security Committee; Irakli Kadagishvili , Procedural Issues and Rules Committee;

, Procedural Issues and Rules Committee; Sozar Subari, Regional Policy and Self-Government Committee;

Regional Policy and Self-Government Committee; Irakli Kovzanadze , Finance and Budget Committee;

, Finance and Budget Committee; Davit Songhulashvili , Sectoral Economics and Economic Policy Committee;

, Sectoral Economics and Economic Policy Committee; Nino Tsilosani , Agrarian Issues Committee;

, Agrarian Issues Committee; Maia Bitadze, Environment and Natural Resources Committee;

Environment and Natural Resources Committee; Nikoloz Samkharadze , Foreign Relations Committee;

, Foreign Relations Committee; Maka Bochorishvili , European Integration Committee;

, European Integration Committee; Beka Odisharia , Diaspora and Caucasus Issues Committee;

, Diaspora and Caucasus Issues Committee; Dimitri Khundadze , Healthcare and Social Issues Committee;

, Healthcare and Social Issues Committee; Tea Tsulukiani, Education, Science and Culture Committee;

Education, Science and Culture Committee; Mikheil Kavelashvili, Sports and Youth Affairs Committee.

