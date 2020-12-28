Georgia Reports ‘Borderization’ Near Abkhazia

The Georgian State Security Service (SSG) reported on December 28 that Russian occupying forces carried out the process of illegal “borderization” on the dividing line between Abkhazia and Georgia proper adjacent to Tbilisi-controlled village of Pakhulani.

According to the SSG, the occupation regime on December 26-27 installed new barbed wires and constructions, adding to the existing obstacles on the dividing line.

The Georgian State Security Service also said the hotline has been activated and the EU Monitoring Mission, as well as Georgia’s international partners, have been informed about the matter.

Fencing near the Pakhulani village came into spotlight earlier on May 16 too. In another section of the Abkhazia occupation line, the Georgian Government also reported “borderization” activities near Tbilisi-controlled villages of Khurcha and Ganmukhuri on May 20.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)