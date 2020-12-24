Defense Ministry Says Missing Serviceman Located

The Ministry of Defense of Georgia reported on December 24 that police have located Teimuraz Giunashvili, serviceman of 4th mechanized infantry of the Georgian Defense Forces, at a hotel in Tbilisi.

According to the Ministry, military police have launched an investigation based on Article 388 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving the arbitrary abandonment of a military unit or any other place of service by a military servant, or failure to report for duty on time without a valid reason punishable by up to a year of imprisonment.

The Interior Ministry said it is also probing into the case under Article 143 of the Criminal Code, involving illegal confinement.

The Defense Ministry reported Giunashvili’s disappearance yesterday, noting that the serviceman did not report back to duty on December 22.

