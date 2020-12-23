Defense Ministry Says Whereabouts of Its Serviceman Unknown

The whereabouts of Teimuraz Giunashvili, serviceman of 4th mechanized infantry of the Georgian Defense Forces is currently unknown, the Defense Ministry said on December 23.

According to the statement, surveillance camera footage and Giunashvili’s report confirm that he left the territory of the military unit on December 21, after completing his duty at 9:00. However, the serviceman did not report back on December 22 and has been missing since.

The Defense Ministry said Giunashvili’s superior promptly informed the serviceman’s family and relatives of his absence, adding that it is in full coordination with the relevant agency to determine his whereabouts.

