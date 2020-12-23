Photo: Defense Ministry
News

Defense Ministry Says Whereabouts of Its Serviceman Unknown

23/12/2020 - 19:18
18 Less than a minute

The whereabouts of Teimuraz Giunashvili, serviceman of 4th mechanized infantry of the Georgian Defense Forces is currently unknown, the Defense Ministry said on December 23.

According to the statement, surveillance camera footage and Giunashvili’s report confirm that he left the territory of the military unit on December 21, after completing his duty at 9:00. However, the serviceman did not report back on December 22 and has been missing since.

The Defense Ministry said Giunashvili’s superior promptly informed the serviceman’s family and relatives of his absence, adding that it is in full coordination with the relevant agency to determine his whereabouts.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
23/12/2020 - 19:18
18 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of U.S. Ambassador Hopes GD to Reconsider Bill Restricting Opposition

U.S. Ambassador Hopes GD to Reconsider Bill Restricting Opposition

23/12/2020 - 20:08
Photo of EPP Slams GD-Tabled Bill Involving Opposition Restrictions

EPP Slams GD-Tabled Bill Involving Opposition Restrictions

23/12/2020 - 19:05
Photo of WHO Regional Director for Europe Concludes Georgia Visit

WHO Regional Director for Europe Concludes Georgia Visit

23/12/2020 - 17:45
Photo of Acting Georgian Reconciliation Minister Talks ‘Informal’ Dialogue with Abkhaz, S. Ossetians

Acting Georgian Reconciliation Minister Talks ‘Informal’ Dialogue with Abkhaz, S. Ossetians

23/12/2020 - 16:16
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button