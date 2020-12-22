Taziashvili returns to the family. Screengrab from the State Security Service video.
News

Georgian Citizen Released from Tskhinvali Custody

22/12/2020 - 22:22
2 1 minute read

Georgian citizen Mirian Taziashvili was released from Tskhinvali prison on December 22, the State Security Service of Georgia reported.

Taziashvili, a native of Tbilisi-controlled Zardiantkari village, was detained in a neighboring Russian-controlled South Ossetian village on November 20.

He was sentenced to two months-long custody for crossing the “state border” of Tskhinvali region, but his freeing was secured shortly after a month.

Irakli Antadze, Deputy Director of the Analytical Department of the State Security Service, said the release of Taziashvili was achieved through the “everyday work” of Georgia’s international partners and different agencies of the country.

The Georgian side had reportedly raised the issue of Taziashvili’s detention during the last round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID), as well as at a preparatory meeting with GID Co-Chairs.

Tags
22/12/2020 - 22:22
2 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of EIB to Invest EUR 100 Mln in Georgian Healthcare Infrastructure

EIB to Invest EUR 100 Mln in Georgian Healthcare Infrastructure

22/12/2020 - 18:02
Photo of Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Bonds

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Bonds

22/12/2020 - 15:58
Photo of Georgia to Slightly Ease COVID Restrictions for New Year

Georgia to Slightly Ease COVID Restrictions for New Year

22/12/2020 - 14:51
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 3,064 Daily Cases, 3,740 Recoveries, 42 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 3,064 Daily Cases, 3,740 Recoveries, 42 Fatalities

22/12/2020 - 14:00
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button