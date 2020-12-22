Georgian Citizen Released from Tskhinvali Custody

Georgian citizen Mirian Taziashvili was released from Tskhinvali prison on December 22, the State Security Service of Georgia reported.

Taziashvili, a native of Tbilisi-controlled Zardiantkari village, was detained in a neighboring Russian-controlled South Ossetian village on November 20.

He was sentenced to two months-long custody for crossing the “state border” of Tskhinvali region, but his freeing was secured shortly after a month.

Irakli Antadze, Deputy Director of the Analytical Department of the State Security Service, said the release of Taziashvili was achieved through the “everyday work” of Georgia’s international partners and different agencies of the country.

The Georgian side had reportedly raised the issue of Taziashvili’s detention during the last round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID), as well as at a preparatory meeting with GID Co-Chairs.