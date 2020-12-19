EUMM Mandate Extended for Two Years

The Council of the European Union prolonged the mandate of the EU monitoring mission in Georgia (EUMM) until 14 December 2022.

According to the December 3 decision, the Council also allocated a budget of EUR 44.8 million for the period from 15 December 2020 to 14 December 2022.

The EUMM is an unarmed civilian monitoring mission deployed by the EU member states to Georgia to contribute to the stabilization of the situation on the ground following the 2008 Russo-Georgian war, which resulted in the Russian occupation of two Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia.

Also Read: