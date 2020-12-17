Top Georgian Diplomat Holds Phone Talks with Latvian, Lithuanian FMs

Georgian Acting Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held phone conversations with his Latvian colleague Edgars Rinkēvičs and Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on December 16.

Zalkaliani and Rinkēvičs reportedly discussed bilateral relations, the current situation in the South Caucasus, challenges stemming from COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the future of the Eastern Partnership (EaP), including the upcoming EaP Summit.

“Latvia is a staunch supporter of Georgia’s territorial integrity and European aspirations,” the Latvian Foreign Minister tweeted.

Had a fruitful 📞 call with Georgian colleague @DZalkaliani, discussed Eastern partnership, developments in the South Caucasus, assistance in fighting #COVID19, bilateral relations. #Latvia is a staunch supporter of Georgia’s territorial integrity and European aspirations 🇱🇻 🇬🇪 — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) December 16, 2020

In a phone conversation with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Zalkaliani congratulated FM Landsbergis on the appointment. According to the top Georgian diplomat, the parties discussed the opportunities for developing bilateral cooperation, joint efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of a fully functioning parliament during a phone talk.

On its part, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry tweeted that “addressing shortcomings of election process and continuing dialogue with opposition remains important for democracy in Georgia.”

It also reaffirmed Lithuania’s unwavering support to Georgia’s sovereignty and its European and Euro-Atlantic integration path.

FM @GLandsbergis thanked @DZalkaliani for congratulating on his appointment. 🇱🇹 support to #Georgia’s sovereignty, European & Euro-Atlantic path is unwavering. Addressing shortcomings of election process and continuing dialogue w/opposition remains important for democracy in 🇬🇪. https://t.co/lfpbF63QtK pic.twitter.com/3487PDb9Fa — Lithuania MFA (@LithuaniaMFA) December 16, 2020

