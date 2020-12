Залкалиани поговорил по телефону с министрами иностранных дел Латвии и Литвы

FM @GLandsbergis thanked @DZalkaliani for congratulating on his appointment. 🇱🇹 support to #Georgia’s sovereignty, European & Euro-Atlantic path is unwavering. Addressing shortcomings of election process and continuing dialogue w/opposition remains important for democracy in 🇬🇪. https://t.co/lfpbF63QtK pic.twitter.com/3487PDb9Fa