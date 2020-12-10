Police arrest one for drug transit. Photo: Screengrab from the Interior Ministry video.
Police Arrest One For Drug Trafficking

10/12/2020 - 14:27
The Interior Ministry of Georgia announced on December 10 that police have arrested one person on charges of illegal purchase, storage, import and international transit of drugs at Kartsakhi customs post, on the border with Turkey. 

According to the statement, Customs Department officers found 99 pills of MDMA and 500 grams of heroin while inspecting the vehicle of the suspect, a Turkish citizen. 

Police said the suspect was transporting the drugs from Turkey to Uzbekistan through Georgia. 

The Interior Ministry added that an investigation has been launched under Article 260 (2,4) and Article 262 (4) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal purchase, storage, import and international transit of drugs in particularly large quantities, foreseeing punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

