Downtown of Kutaisi. Photo: Beka Jalagania / Unsplash
News

GD Candidate Wins Kutaisi Mayoral Race Amid Opposition Boycott

22/11/2020 - 14:47
0 1 minute read

Ruling Georgian Dream’s candidate Ioseb Khakhaleishvili secured victory in Kutaisi snap mayoral elections with 92.02% (29911) votes.

Opposition United National Movement’s candidate Grigol Shushania did not campaign electoral campaign and withdrew from the contest amid opposition’s nationwide boycott to the elections, however, his name still remained on ballot papers. He received 7.98% (2595) of votes.

Kutaisi mayoral race went into runoffs as none of the mayoral hopefuls garnered more than half of the votes in the first round, which was held on October 31, along with parliamentary elections. GD’s Khakhaleishvili then received 45.7% (32,216 votes), while UNM’s Shushania landed second with 30.62% (21,593).

Mayoral by-elections in Kutaisi, the capital of the western Imereti region, was scheduled as Giorgi Chighvaria, former GD mayor, stepped down in April before finishing his term.

Tags
22/11/2020 - 14:47
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 4,048 Daily Cases, 3,856 Recoveries, 49 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 4,048 Daily Cases, 3,856 Recoveries, 49 Fatalities

22/11/2020 - 11:10
Photo of Preliminary Data: GD Wins All 17 Runoffs Amid Opposition’s Boycott

Preliminary Data: GD Wins All 17 Runoffs Amid Opposition’s Boycott

22/11/2020 - 01:05
Photo of Polls Close, Vote Count Underway

Polls Close, Vote Count Underway

21/11/2020 - 22:31
Photo of Georgia Election Live Blog: More Than 100 Violations Observed, GYLA Says

Georgia Election Live Blog: More Than 100 Violations Observed, GYLA Says

21/11/2020 - 20:30
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button