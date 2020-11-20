Fragment from Rustavi 2 TV live showing alleged assailant holding presumably a hand grenade
News

Armed Assailant Detained, All Hostages Freed

20/11/2020 - 20:45
35 1 minute read

Georgian police detained an armed assailant on the microfinance company in Tbilisi’s Didube District and freed all of the nine hostages, Patrol Police Head Vazha Siradze confirmed to journalists.

None of the hostages have been injured, Siradze added.

The Ministry of Interior is leading investigation under Articles 236 and 179 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal purchase, storage and carrying of firearms, and robbery, respectively.

A reportedly drunken hand-grenade wielding young man broke into the microfinance company in the late afternoon of November 20, Friday. Facebook video address allegedly shot on the crime scene showed the assailant listing his demands, including adoption of gambling ban by the new parliament, limitation of interest rates for bank loans to an annual 7%, and lowering of medication prices and limiting the profits of pharmacy networks to 10%.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
20/11/2020 - 20:45
35 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 3,768 Daily Cases, 4,055 Recoveries, 41 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: Record 3,768 Daily Cases, 4,055 Recoveries, 41 Fatalities

20/11/2020 - 22:50
Photo of Armed Man Takes 9 Hostages in Microfinance Company in Tbilisi

Armed Man Takes 9 Hostages in Microfinance Company in Tbilisi

20/11/2020 - 19:24
Photo of Georgia Votes in Runoffs on Saturday Amid Opposition Boycott

Georgia Votes in Runoffs on Saturday Amid Opposition Boycott

20/11/2020 - 17:59
Photo of U.S. Ambassador Summarizes Secretary Pompeo’s Visit

U.S. Ambassador Summarizes Secretary Pompeo’s Visit

20/11/2020 - 12:05
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button