Runoff Announced in Mtskheta Majoritarian Constituency

Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi Majoritarian district will be the 17th single-mandate constituency heading into a runoff, according to the final results of the October 31 parliamentary elections, summarized by the Central Election Commission on November 13.

Earlier, preliminary results showed ruling Georgian Dream’s majoritarian hopeful Shalva Kereselidze claiming first round victory with a slim 0.1% margin, narrowly surpassing over 50% of votes. However, according to final results, Kereselidze has 49.67% of the votes under his name.

The development came after the November 3 decision by the Mtskheta District Election Commission to annul the majoritarian vote summary protocol of the precinct in Ksani Prison due to “significant mistakes.” The Central Election Commission (CEC), on its part, announced on November 4 that disciplinary sanctions were imposed on the relevant Precinct Election Commission Chairperson and Secretary.

GD won 13 out of 30 seats through majoritarian races in the first round, as well as 61 mandates through proportional, party vote, giving it 74 seats guaranteed. The ruling party will need to win some two more majoritarian seats out of 17 to secure a simple parliamentary majority with 76 votes.

On November 5, the Public Defender’s Office of Georgia On November 5, the Public Defender’s Office of Georgia released a statement , welcoming the annulment of majoritarian vote tally of the polling station at Ksani Prison, recalling an incident on election day, when “several convicts obstructed the fulfillment of duties,” and “verbally abused” the Ombudsperson’s representatives.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)