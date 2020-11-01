Rejecting Results, Opposition Consider Next Moves

With two-thirds of precincts counted for October 31 parliamentary election, opposition parties have again gathered at the Labor Party office on Sunday afternoon, before joining the rally on outside Georgian Parliament, to agree on the steps ahead.

Zurab Japaridze, leader of the right-libertarian Girchi party, that scored surprising third place in the Georgian capital with some 8% of votes, confirmed that no final decision has yet been taken by any party about possible refusal to enter the parliament.

“We are consulting at the moment and, among others, watching the statements made by local and international observation missions, and we will make the final decision in this light,” Japaridze said.

Gigi Ugulava, leader of the European Georgia party, said that the majority of opposition parties and their members expressed their readiness to refuse to enter the parliament, however, party leaderships decided to take time till tomorrow to consult with their members.

“This was nothing like elections,” Ugulava remarked, adding that European Georgia does not recognize the legitimacy of the polls, however, the party has not yet made a final decision on how to proceed.

“It is clear what a total fraud we witnessed in the entire country,” said Khatuna Samnidze of the Republican Party, running in elections as part of the UNM-led “Strength in Unity” bloc. Samnidze said they continue to discuss the issue with international partners.

As the opposition parties held consultations, international observers, including ODIHR, OSCE PA, NATO PA, and PACE monitoring mission, issued preliminary assessments, which, despite criticizing a whole set of electoral violations, did not question the overall integrity of the vote.

Aleko Elisashvili, leader of the Citizens party, that appears to have surpassed the 1% threshold, said that they have “huge respect” and “trust” towards international [observation] missions, “but, most of all, we trust our own eyes.” Elisashvili accused the Central Election Commission of manipulating results in favor of the Georgian Dream, and argued that “the snap elections are remedy, and we will fight for it.”

In a separate press conference, leaders of the Lelo for Georgia party, which scored over 3% according to preliminary results, announced that the party does not recognize the “frauded” results, adding that “snap elections are the only way out.”

Alliance of Patriots, Georgian nativist and pro-Kremlin party, supposedly ending up with over 3% of votes, has also accused the Georgian Dream of rigging the election. According to party leader MP Irma Inashvili, the party does not recognize the results and is demanding new vote.