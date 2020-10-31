CEC: Voter Turnout 19.41% at 12:00

681,583 voters, accounting for 19.41% of the total number of voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections by 12:00, four hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was again reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region where 28.3% of voters cast their ballots as of 12:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in the COVID-hit western Adjara region – 17.9%.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, 12:00 nationwide voter turnout stood at 19.8%.

