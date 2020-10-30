Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
In Photos: Georgia Ahead of Parliamentary Vote

30/10/2020 - 19:25
On October 31, the citizens of Georgia will vote for 150-member parliament through a significantly modified mixed electoral system with 120 deputies elected through proportional-party lists and 30 lawmakers elected as majoritarians from single-mandate constituencies. Following months-long protests in summer 2019, and lengthy foreign mediated negotiations between the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties, the Georgian Parliament increased sought-after proportional representation from 77 to 120 and shrank majoritarian seats, which typically favored ruling parties, from 73 to 30.

Civil.ge’s Eana Korbezashvili wandered through the streets of Tbilisi, and Telavi to capture electoral campaign moments ahead of hotly-contested general election.

Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. European Georgia and Labor Party posters in the background. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. European Georgia election banners. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Election poster of Labor leader Shalva Natelashvili. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Election posters of Badri Japaridze of Lelo for Georgia party. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Election posters of Free Georgia, led by Kakha Kukava, conservative-turned-leftist populist. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Free Georgia party posters. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Election poster of Kakha Kukava, conservative-turned-leftist of Free Georgia party. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Lelo for Georgia’s poster. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi, the main town of easternmost Kakheti region, ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Election poster of Giorgi Vashadze – Strategy Aghmashenebeli. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Election posters of United National Movement, former ruling party, European Georgia, and Lelo parties. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Election posters of Irakli Kadagishvili, ruling Georgian Dream’s majoritarian candidate for Telavi constituency, European Georgia’s Zurab Chiaberashvili, and the Alliance of Patriots, kremlin-friendly party. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Telavi ahead of October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge

