PACE to Send Short Term Observers to Georgia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) announced on October 27 that it will send a 9-member delegation led by Tiny Kox (Netherlands, UEL), to Georgia during 29 October to 1 November to observe the October 31 parliamentary elections.

The delegation will meet the political parties, Central Election Commission Chair Tamar Zhvania, as well as representatives of civil society and the media, before election day observation on October 31.

A representative of the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe’s advisory body for legal affairs, will provide legal support during the visit, the statement underscored.