Anatoly Bibilov. Photo: presidentruo.org
News

Tskhinvali Leader, Acting PM Test Positive for COVID-19

17/10/2020 - 14:50
8 Less than a minute

Moscow-backed leader of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, as well as acting ‘government’ head Genadi Bekoev, have both tested positive for COVID-19, RES news agency reported on October 17.

Bibilov’s press secretary Dina Gassieva said the Tskhinvali leader, suffering from a mild form of the virus, continues working remotely.

Earlier, the press secretary of Bibilov’s administration, as well as the chief sanitary doctor of the region also tested positive for COVID-19.

Moscow-backed authorities in the region reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases in the region to 227.

Tags
17/10/2020 - 14:50
8 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 958 Daily Cases, 214 Recoveries, 4 Fatalities   

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 958 Daily Cases, 214 Recoveries, 4 Fatalities   

17/10/2020 - 16:00
Photo of Reports: Occupied Akhalgori Resident Dies after Denied Transfer to Georgia Proper

Reports: Occupied Akhalgori Resident Dies after Denied Transfer to Georgia Proper

15/10/2020 - 20:24
Photo of PM Unveils Minor Restrictions in Tbilisi, Imereti, Says No Lockdown Expected

PM Unveils Minor Restrictions in Tbilisi, Imereti, Says No Lockdown Expected

15/10/2020 - 16:48
Photo of Russian MFA on Disrupted 51st Round of Geneva International Discussions

Russian MFA on Disrupted 51st Round of Geneva International Discussions

07/10/2020 - 18:19
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button