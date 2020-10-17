Tskhinvali Leader, Acting PM Test Positive for COVID-19

Moscow-backed leader of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, as well as acting ‘government’ head Genadi Bekoev, have both tested positive for COVID-19, RES news agency reported on October 17.

Bibilov’s press secretary Dina Gassieva said the Tskhinvali leader, suffering from a mild form of the virus, continues working remotely.

Earlier, the press secretary of Bibilov’s administration, as well as the chief sanitary doctor of the region also tested positive for COVID-19.

Moscow-backed authorities in the region reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases in the region to 227.