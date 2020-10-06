Armenian and Georgian Flags. Photo: FB/Armenian Embassy in Georgia
News

Armenian Embassy Denies Georgia Blocking Humanitarian Assistance

06/10/2020 - 17:39
25 Less than a minute

On October 6, the Embassy of Armenia to Georgia denied social media allegations of Georgia blocking fuel and humanitarian aid to Armenia, calling it a ‘desinformation’.

“The information circulated on the internet that Georgia hinders importing fuel and refuses to release humanitarian aid to Armenia does not correspond to reality. There is no impediment with transporting fuel or humanitarian aid,” stated the official announcement.

The Embassy urged everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation “as it directly harms the state interests of Armenia”.

Tags
06/10/2020 - 17:39
25 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Senior Orthodox Cleric Urges Peace in Karabakh

Senior Orthodox Cleric Urges Peace in Karabakh

06/10/2020 - 17:37
Photo of Georgian President Talks Nagorno-Karabakh, Tbilisi’s Neutrality

Georgian President Talks Nagorno-Karabakh, Tbilisi’s Neutrality

05/10/2020 - 15:04
Photo of Georgia: Reports on Allowing Syria Fighters to Azerbaijan ‘Disinformation’

Georgia: Reports on Allowing Syria Fighters to Azerbaijan ‘Disinformation’

04/10/2020 - 16:34
Photo of Opinion | With Belligerent Ankara, Russia’s Global Ambitions Hit a Regional Snag

Opinion | With Belligerent Ankara, Russia’s Global Ambitions Hit a Regional Snag

04/10/2020 - 15:18
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button