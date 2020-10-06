Armenian Embassy Denies Georgia Blocking Humanitarian Assistance

On October 6, the Embassy of Armenia to Georgia denied social media allegations of Georgia blocking fuel and humanitarian aid to Armenia, calling it a ‘desinformation’.

“The information circulated on the internet that Georgia hinders importing fuel and refuses to release humanitarian aid to Armenia does not correspond to reality. There is no impediment with transporting fuel or humanitarian aid,” stated the official announcement.

The Embassy urged everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation “as it directly harms the state interests of Armenia”.