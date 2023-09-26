Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi Condemns “Disinformation” about Karabakh Refugees

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia issued a statement responding to “disinformation spread in the Georgian media” about the possible intentions “to resettle outside the Republic of Armenia the Armenians who were transferred to Armenia as a result of the recent military aggression of Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh”.

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia “rejects such fabricated fake news” and “condemns their dissemination and cheap speculation on this issue, especially at this difficult time for the Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian people” – reads the statement by the Embassy.

More than 13,000 people have already crossed the border and fled to Armenia as a result of Azerbaijan’s recent takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian officials said today, with thousands more expected in the coming days.

