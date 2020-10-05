Elections: Four Men Detained for Bolnisi, Marneuli Attacks Released on Bail  

On October 5, Bolnisi District Court released four persons detained in connection with brawls between the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition’s United National Movement party activists in the southern Bolnisi and Marneuli municipalities on bail.

The Court imposed a GEL 4,000 (USD 1,250) bail on Giorgi Shalamberidze and Giorgi Jalagonia, each, who were detained for beating UNM activists – Lasha Kveladze and Giorgi Kveladze – and one of their companions. The prosecution demanded GEL 5,000 for each of them.

Also on October 5, Bolnisi District Court imposed a GEL 3,000 bail on UNM activist Lasha Kveladze. The investigation accused him of physically assaulting a member of the election commission on September 29.

The court imposed a GEL 4,000 (USD 935) bail on Arip Yusupov of the United National Movement who was detained on September 27 for “inflicting health damage with a blunt object” to Georgian Dream supporters during a UNM-GD supporters’ brawl at a Nakhiduri village teahouse. The prosecution again demanded GEL 5,000 bail for each of these two men.

