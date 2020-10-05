Party logo. Photo: facebook.com/davitchichinadzetribuna/
Davit Chichinadze-Tribune-CDM Party List of MP Candidates  

05/10/2020 - 13:31
A political party established by former Georgian Dream lawmaker – Davit Chichinadze-Tribuna-Christian Democratic Movement – submitted its party list to the Central Election Commission.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates, running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system: 

  1. Davit Chichinadze
  2. Koba Amirkhanashvili
  3. Lia Mukhashavria
  4. Konstantine Kemularia
  5. Koba Kantaria
  6. Nino Sturua
  7. Genrikh Muradiani
  8. Zurab Iashvili
  9. Tamar Sharangia
  10. Tengiz Chikaberidze
  11. Gela Kvaratskhelia
  12. Irma Kajrishvili
  13. Davit Rstakyan
  14. Mikheil Kavtaradze
  15. Marine Tolomashvili
  16. Vazha Chokheli
  17. Zurab Nizharadze
  18. Lia Lomtatidze
  19. Vakhtang Gabunia
  20. Jemal Tsulukidze

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government. 

