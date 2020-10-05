Davit Chichinadze-Tribune-CDM Party List of MP Candidates  

A political party established by former Georgian Dream lawmaker – Davit Chichinadze-Tribuna-Christian Democratic Movement – submitted its party list to the Central Election Commission.

Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates, running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:

Davit Chichinadze Koba Amirkhanashvili Lia Mukhashavria Konstantine Kemularia Koba Kantaria Nino Sturua Genrikh Muradiani Zurab Iashvili Tamar Sharangia Tengiz Chikaberidze Gela Kvaratskhelia Irma Kajrishvili Davit Rstakyan Mikheil Kavtaradze Marine Tolomashvili Vazha Chokheli Zurab Nizharadze Lia Lomtatidze Vakhtang Gabunia Jemal Tsulukidze

The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)