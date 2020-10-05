News
Davit Chichinadze-Tribune-CDM Party List of MP Candidates
A political party established by former Georgian Dream lawmaker – Davit Chichinadze-Tribuna-Christian Democratic Movement – submitted its party list to the Central Election Commission.
Below is the list of top 20 MP candidates, running in the October 31 parliamentary elections under the party-list, proportional system:
- Davit Chichinadze
- Koba Amirkhanashvili
- Lia Mukhashavria
- Konstantine Kemularia
- Koba Kantaria
- Nino Sturua
- Genrikh Muradiani
- Zurab Iashvili
- Tamar Sharangia
- Tengiz Chikaberidze
- Gela Kvaratskhelia
- Irma Kajrishvili
- Davit Rstakyan
- Mikheil Kavtaradze
- Marine Tolomashvili
- Vazha Chokheli
- Zurab Nizharadze
- Lia Lomtatidze
- Vakhtang Gabunia
- Jemal Tsulukidze
The tenth convocation of the Georgian Parliament, according to recently passed changes, will consist of 120 proportional and 30 majoritarian seats (change from 77/73 ratio), while the election threshold will be fixed at 1% of votes. A party that receives less than 40% of votes will be barred from establishing a single-party government.
