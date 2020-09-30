Russia’s Foreign Intel Chief Says “Belarus Extremists” Trained in Georgia

Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, said in a statement of September 29 that Georgia, among others, is the country where “CIA and Pentagon” train “extremist opponents of the current Belarusian authorities.”

“Fighters for Renewed Belarus” are trained in Poland, Georgia, Ukraine and the Baltic states with the participation of CIA and Pentagon instructors, [as well as] American NGOs affiliated with the State Department,” noted Naryshkin.

