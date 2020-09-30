CRRC Georgia Reports on Online Illicit Drugs Market

A new study on the Georgian illicit online drugs market, presented by the Caucasus Research Resource Center Georgia, a Tbilisi-based research organization on September 29, revealed that on an average day, over USD 8,000 in revenue is generated by transactions in Georgia, while illegal substances with a value of over USD 35,000 are hidden in locations around the country’s major cities of Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi.

Most illicit drug trade activity relates to cannabis, cocaine and MDMA, “with cannabis sales alone comprising around 56 percent of recorded transactions,” the study reported. It noted that “level of trade is substantial in international comparison, exceeding monthly cryptomarket revenue for Spain and Belgium combined.”

The report underscored that cocaine, the second largest substance in terms of transactions, accounts for nearly a quarter of revenue, adding that the finding “stands in contrast to recent studies which suggest cocaine use in Georgia to be limited.”

The study also found that MDMA tablets (“ecstasy”) on Matanga are offered at dangerously high dosages, while around 12% of the site’s Georgian revenue during the period of the study came from the sale of powdered methadone, a powerful synthetic opiate.

According to the report, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the illicit drugs market substantially, halving average daily revenue in late February 2020, falling from a pre-crisis baseline of around USD 15,000 a day to USD 7,500 over March to August.