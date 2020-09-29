PM Gakharia Meets EU Leaders, Signs EUR 129 Mln Agreements

On September 29-30, PM Giorgi Gakharia is paying a working visit to Brussels, where he held today meetings with several high-ranking EU officials, discussing Georgia’s EU integration, COVID-19 impact, institutional reforms and security.

At a meeting with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, PM Gakharia signed two financing agreements worth EUR 129 million, aimed at assisting “Georgia in coping with the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the country’s economy.”

According to a press release by European Commission, Commissioner Várhelyi reaffirmed support of Georgia in wake of the pandemic, stating that the 27-member bloc “will continue to do everything we can to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on the lives of the people and businesses.”

European Commission reported that the two agreements worth EUR 129 million are part of the EU’s COVID-19 support package for Georgia, with “COVID-19 Resilience Contract for Georgia” – a EUR 75 million grant, aiming to support the country’s anti-crisis plan, while “EU4 Integrated Territorial Development” agreement – through €54 million in grants – is targeted, among others, at the economic development of regions outside the capital.

On its part, Prime Minister’s Press Office stated that during the meeting PM Gakharia highlighted the importance of developing transportation and communication ties between EU and Georgia, as well as the importance of Georgia’s role in the “wider Black Sea region.”

PM Gakharia also met with Vice-President of European Commission Margaritis Schinas, discussing Georgia’s EU integration, reforms agenda and COVID-19 impact. Vice-President Schinas stated that “the EU values its close relationship with Georgia, which must – and will – become closer still.”

European Council President Charles Michel also hosted the Georgian Prime Minister. President Michel hailed the meeting as “excellent discussion on how to further intensify EU-Georgia relations as per the cornerstone Association Agreement,” adding that “the EU’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity remains steadfast.”

As reported by the Georgian Prime Minister’s Office, during the meeting PM Gakharia spoke of cybersecurity issue and recalled the recent cyber-attack on Health Ministry and the Lugar Center. The Georgian PM stressed that cyber risks are running high ahead of October 31 elections in Georgia and recalled the importance of support by the strategic partners in this process.

