Georgia: ‘Foreign Intelligence’ behind Health Ministry, Lugar Center Cyberattack

On September 3, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia said “one of the foreign intelligence services” carried out a cyberattack against the Ministry of Health and the Lugar Center.

The Ministry stated that the cyber-attack carried out on the computer system of the Health Ministry, aimed at illegal appropriation and use of medical records and pandemic management information stored in the databases of the central office of the Ministry of Health and its structural units including the Lugar Center.

Interior Ministry reported that some of the authentic documents obtained as a result of the cyber-attack are being uploaded to a foreign website, together with inauthentic, deliberately falsified documents.

The Ministry said it is leading the investigation into the matter, adding that Georgian authorities will also reach out to partner countries for providing assistance in the probe.

Noteworthy, that the announcement comes a day after Russia’s renewed bio-warfare allegations against the Lugar Center. MP Yury Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of Russian Duma’s Defence Committee from the ruling United Russia party, said chemical nerve-agents like “Novichok” are produced in the U.S. and Georgian labs.

