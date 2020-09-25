Georgian, Canadian FMs Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani and his Canadian colleague François-Philippe Champagne held a phone talk on September 24, discussing priority directions of bilateral cooperation, as well as furthering defense, security, economic and trade ties.

According to the press release delivered on September 25 by the Foreign Ministry of Georgia, FM Zalkaliani thanked his counterpart for

the “unwavering support” of Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Foreign Ministry of Georgia also stated that FM Zalkaliani informed his colleague on “worsening security and humanitarian environment” in the Russian-occupied territories, as well as on Russian “provocative and destructive” activities aimed at Georgia.

On its part, the Canadian Foreign Ministry noted that the Ministers discussed the recent developments in Belarus and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Canada remains a strong supporter of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia,” the statement highlighted.

