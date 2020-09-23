Georgia Condemns Russia-led Drills in Abkhazia, Tskhinvali at OSCE Forum

At the OSCE Forum for Security Co-Operation on September 23, Georgia condemned ongoing Russian-led Kavkaz-2020 drills on the territories of occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions, noting that Russia’s “aggressive and provocative actions threaten security and cause destabilization in the region.”

The Georgian Delegation stated that the Moscow-led military exercises, which involve Abkhaz and S. Ossetian military personnel, as well as Russian bases in Sokhumi and Tskhinvali, represent “grave violations” of the international laws, the Helsinki Final Act and EU-mediated August 12, 2008 Ceasfire Agreement.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, at the Forum, the delegations of the EU, U.S., Canada, UK and Ukraine delegations made supporting statements to Georgia by denouncing the drills and urging Russia to end the violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lithuanian Mission to the OSCE also tweeted that Kavkaz-2020 drills represent “yet another blatant disrespect to international law and act of violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.”

Regretfully, #Russia🇷🇺 not only continues occupying 20 percent of Georgia's territory, but now also organizes #Kavkaz2020 military drills in it. Yet another blatant disrespect to international law & act of violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of #Georgia🇬🇪. pic.twitter.com/p6N4dnbBye — LT_OSCE (@LT_OSCE) September 23, 2020

“Let us never forget that back in 2008, similar large-scale military exercises (Kavkaz 2008) were held near the border with Georgia. After ending the drills, Russia’s troops did not return to their barracks, but invaded Georgia approximately a week later,” Lithuanian Delegation added.

Moscow-led Kavkaz-2020 drills kicked off on September 21 on the territories of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region, among others, which will last through September 26.

