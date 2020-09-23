Abkhazia Rolls out New Crypto-Mining Restrictions amid Power Shortages

Moscow-backed authorities in Abkhazia have decided to introduce measures aiming to regulate cryptocurrency mining, known for its intensive usage of power, as the region expects rolling blackouts to deal with electricity shortages.

The relevant resolution adopted by the occupied region’s government on September 21, introduces a sixty-day restriction on the import of computers designed for cryptocurrency mining, while other new measures refer to electricity consumption, crypto-mining permits and tax regulations.

The Abkhaz ministry of economy was tasked with developing a legal framework and definition for crypto-mining activities and the government-owned “Chernomorenergo” enterprise was asked to determine parameters of permissible power consumption and consumption limits for cryptocurrency mining while taking into consideration its intensive usage of energy.

According to the new regulations, persons intending to engage in crypto-mining should register as legal entities and undergo tax registration, certificates of which will be provided by the ministry of economy no later than November 7. The registered entities will then be required to apply to be permitted to use of electricity, no later than November 21.

The decision also annulled 2018 temporary measures imposed by the previous Abkhaz leadership that prohibited crypto-mining in order to “limit electricity consumption.”

Despite the nearly two years of crypto-mining prohibition, the earlier restrictions did not prohibit importing mining equipment, which resulted in illegal cryptocurrency mining being actively continued in the region.

The regions’s customs control chief Guram Inapshba reported that in the first half of 2020, the region earned RUB 6 million (USD 80,000) from the import of mining equipments. Inapshba added that in February alone, Abkhaz customs officers prevented 38 units of crypto-mining equipment from being smuggled into the region.

Electricity Shortages

Electricity shortages have lately been prevalent in occupied Abkhazia, with authorities resorting to Russian-supplied electricity in August, with talks of continued supply throughout fall, since forecasts have indicated to another shortage, expected in November.

Moscow-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania had previously been vocal about the shortcomings in the electricity sector, identifying low prices and crypto-mining as some key challenges facing the power supply.

Along with cryptocurrency regulations, the Moscow-backed region’s government on September 21 adopted new regulations on power usage, introducing progressive tariffs with persons engaged in crypto-mining required to pay 4 times more than the base household consumption fee.

Despite the new regulations on crypto-mining and the revised electricity tariff system, the region’s power grid may still face electricity shortages, taking into account the upcoming repair of the diversion tunnel at Enguri HPP, the major source of Abkhazia’s electricity, in February 2021.

Enguri hydropower plant, whose 271.5-meter-tall concrete arch dam is located on the Tbilisi-controlled territory, and its five generators are on the Abkhaz side in Gali district, has been for years the main supplier of electricity to the occupied region. According to a long-standing, informal agreement between Tbilisi and Sokhumi, 40% of the electricity generated by the plant has to go to Abkhazia and the remaining 60% to the rest of Georgia. But Abkhazia’s increased power consumption in recent years has switched the balance in favor of Sokhumi, and as of 2019, around 48% of electricity goes there, while 52% to Georgia proper.

Levan Mebonia, Head of Enguri HPP, has previously stated that, since the plant will shut down during the repair, Abkhazia may have to purchase electricity from an external source. So far, Abkhaz authorities have been in talks with Russian officials and specialists in order to ensure “the flow of electricity from Russia to Abkhazia” during the repair.

