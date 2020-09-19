Interior Ministry Probes into Suicide Attempt of Tianeti Mayor’s Driver

The Georgian Interior Ministry announced on September 18 that it has launched an investigation into the attempted suicide of 22-year-old Giorgi Khumarashvili, the driver of Tianeti Municipality Mayor Tamaz Mechiauri, under the first part of Article 115 of the Criminal Code involving incitement to suicide.

According to the Interior Ministry, Khumarashvili has been hospitalized and is receiving appropriate treatment. The agency is not commenting on any additional details concerning the case.

Based on media reports, the incident was preceded by a confrontation with a trustee (gamgebeli) of one of the villages of the Tianeti Municipality, Zurab Bekauri. The pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV Channel reported that Bekauri asked Giorgi Khumarashvili to provide “detailed information” about Mechiauri, and after receiving a refusal, decided to threaten him.

Bekauri himself confirms the conflict with Khumarashvili, but refuses to admit to any attempts of obtaining information about the Tianeti Mayor or to threatening the 22-year-old driver.

