Georgia in World Bank HCI Report

According to the Human Capital Index (HCI) 2020 update published by the World Bank on September 16, Georgia has a score of 0.57 on a scale of 0-1. The index looks at metrics such as education quality, adult survival rates and test scores of children.

An overall score of 0.57 means that “a child born in Georgia is expected to grow up to be only 57 percent as productive as they could be if they enjoyed complete education and full health.”

According to the World Bank, even though the score is above the approximated 2010 score of 0.54, it is “lower than the average for the Europe and Central Asia region,” highlighting the need to increase the quality of education, reflected in international tests.

2020 score of Georgia is lower than that of 2018, which amounted to 0.61. Noteworthy, that HCI score for males is lower than the score for females, each 0.53 and 0.61 respectively, with females having higher harmonized test scores, expected years of schooling, and adult survival rate.

In comparison, according to the 2020 data, neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia both have a score of 0.58, 0.01 more than Georgia.

