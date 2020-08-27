Police detains one on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs. August 27, 2020. Screengrab from Police video.
Police Seize 2 kg Heroin, Arrest One

27/08/2020 - 11:09
The Ministry of Interior of Georgia announced on August 27 that it has arrested one person in the southern Kvemo Kartli region on charges of illegal purchase and keeping of drugs in especially large quantities.

Police said it seized up to 2 kg of drugs containing heroin.

The Interior Ministry is leading the investigation under article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

