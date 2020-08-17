Police Seize 2 kg of Drugs, Arrest One Person

The Georgian Interior Ministry announced on August 17 that it has arrested a person in Tetritskaro Municipality of Kvemo Kartli region on charges of illegal purchase and keeping of drugs in especially large quantities.

It also noted that police seized 2,3 kg of drugs containing heroin, morphine, and codeine from the person’s vehicle.

The Interior Ministry added that investigation has been launched under article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

