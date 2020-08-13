Ombudsperson Calls on Chief Prosecutor not to Extradite Ukrainian Citizen to Russia

The Georgian Public Defender has called on Chief Prosecutor Irakli Shotadze not to extradite Ukrainian citizen Vadim Altman to Russia.

In a statement released on August 13, the Public Defender’s Office noted that on January 30, 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia was asked to extradite the Ukrainian citizen to the Russian Federation. The Russian Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of establishing a criminal organization and having links to drug offenses.

The Public Defender said that Vadim Altman “played an active role in equipping and supplying Ukrainian troops” during the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

Citing “multiple examples” of abusing pro-Ukrainian persons in Russian penitentiary facilities, the Georgian Public Defender supposed that Vadim Altman will be subject to torture and ill-treatment once being extradited to Russia.

The Public Defender thus reckons that the Prosecutor’s Office should refrain from applying to a court for a permit to extradite the Ukrainian citizen to Russia.

The Georgian Public Defender expresses hope that the Prosecutor’s Office will make a decision in line with human rights commitments.

