EU Delegation Statement on 12th Anniversary of Russo-Georgian War

On August 7, the European Union Delegation to Georgia, in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission, issued a statement on the 12th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008, highlighting that “despite the many global challenges, the European Union’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Georgia remains as strong as ever.”

Reiterating its “firm support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders,” the statement noted that “fundamental human rights of the conflict-affected population continue to be violated, including through restrictions on the freedom of movement by so-called “borderization” policies, temporary closures of controlled crossing points and illegal detentions.”

The statement then underscored that the “tensions have remained high over recent months and the Russian military presence in both Abkhazia and South Ossetia continues in violation of international law and commitments undertaken under the 12 August 2008 agreement.”

As stated in the document, the EU “reconfirms its full commitment to the stabilization and conflict resolution efforts in Georgia, including through its engagement as co-chair in the Geneva International Discussions, the efforts of the EU Special Representative and the crucial role played on the ground by the EU Monitoring Mission.”

