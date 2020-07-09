Abkhaz Decry Russian Party’s Proposed Referendum on Annexation

The foreign ministry and parliament of Moscow-backed Abkhazia have denounced the proposal voiced in the program of Russian political party ”For Truth,” which suggested holding referendums in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, among others, on joining the Russian Federation.

The foreign ministry of the Kremlin-backed region stated on July 7 that “the relations between the two countries are built on a legal basis and are allied in nature after the Russian Federation recognized the independence of the Republic of Abkhazia in 2008.”

It then added that “the allied nature of Abkhaz-Russian interstate relations, ensuring the security and economic development of the Abkhaz state, fully reflects the will of the people – citizens of the Republic of Abkhazia.”

“Such initiatives are extremely negatively perceived by the people of Abkhazia,” commented the Russian-occupied region’s parliament on July 7, adding that “[those initiatives] do not contribute to the strengthening of truly good-neighborly and friendly relations between our countries.”

Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia on August 26, 2008, two weeks after the end of the Russo-Georgian war. Syria, Venezuela, Nauru, and Nicaragua are the only other nations that recognize the two regions’ independence from Georgia. Tbilisi and most of the international community regard the two regions as part of Georgia.

