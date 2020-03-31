Source: Geostat
Geostat: GDP Growth 2.2% in February

31/03/2020 - 17:38
Georgia’s real GDP grew by 2.2% year-on-year in February, according to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 31.

According to the report, real growth was registered in the following sectors: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; Information and communication; real estate activities; accommodation and food service.

A decrease was reported in manufacturing; construction; transportation and storage.

The average annual growth of real GDP stood at 5.1% in 2019.

