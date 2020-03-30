COVID-19: Georgia Announces Nationwide Lockdown, Partial Curfew

On March 30, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced more stringent lockdown measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as the country had already registered cases of internal COVID-19 transmission. The Prime Minister said the government was effectively enacting ‘nationwide quarantine’ starting from Tuesday, March 31. The measures will be in force until the end of the state of emergency, April 21.

The new restrictions include the following:

Citizens will now be required to observe curfew between 21:00 – 06:00 (effective from March 31);

All public transportation (both municipal and intercity) will be suspended;

The number of passengers in a single vehicle (, taxis will be limited to three;

Gathering of more than three people will be banned except for “essential” stores (grocery stores and pharmacies), where citizens will haveto observe a 2-meter distance;

People aged 70 and more will be banned from leaving their houses except for going to their closest grocery stores/pharmacies/hospitals;

Checkpoints for thermal screening of citizens will be set up in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Poti, Rustavi, Zugdidi and Gori;

Every citizen should be carrying a passport/ID cards at all time.

Explaining the reasons behind the decision, Gakharia cited “alarming” increase of new COVID-19 cases, adding that the healthcare authorities failed to identify sources of infection of three patients. Number of total confirmed cases has hit 100 today, of which 18 patients have fully recovered.

“In this global battle we can win not only owing to round-the-clock heroism of medical professionals… or efforts of the state and police, but with a nationwide consensus around tackling the common challenge,” PM Gakharia stated.

Gakharia expressed regret that some Georgian citizens had not yet fully grasped the severity of the situation and the risks they faced while strolling freely in the streets.

Georgia has declared the nationwide state of emergency effective until April 21. The lawmakers gave the government the go-ahead to temporarily restrict a number of rights and freedoms in an effort to contain the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

